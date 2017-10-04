Arsenal 'Invincible' Lauren gives three reasons why Wenger's side won't win the title

Arsenal will not win the Premier League title as they are still lacking in three key areas, according to ‘Invincibles’ star Lauren.

The Gunners have enjoyed a welcome return to form over recent weeks, going unbeaten through their last seven fixtures in all competitions – a run which has included six victories.

Arsene Wenger’s side have moved to within six points of the summit in the English top-flight as a result, with confidence and belief returning around Emirates Stadium.

Lauren, though, believes that his former club will once again fall short in the battle for domestic supremacy, stretching their wait for the crown to 14 years.

The two-time title winner, and member of Arsenal’s famed class of 2003-04, told the Mirror Football podcast when asked to state the reasons why the Gunners will miss out: "The first is that he [Wenger] doesn't have those seven or eight players who are fighting for him.

"The second factor is that there are so many teams looking to win the league - five or six of them.

"And the third factor is that – with all my respect – we miss something in the dressing room. We miss something that drives teams to win and challenge for the Premier League – some leadership from inside.

"Nowadays, people are not fighting for the solution, they are not fighting for the flag, fighting for the whole institution. I'm talking about people in general, not just Arsenal. People are more selfish and looking more for individual success, rather than whole club."

Lauren has also suggested that Wenger’s mentality has changed since he last led Arsenal to the title, with there now an element of fear in his tactical approach.

The former Cameroon international said: "Wenger is the kind of manager who is not looking at individuals. He looks at the team.

"We all make mistakes, but when he talked about errors, he was looking at the whole side. That was a key issue in our time – if someone had a bad day, we didn't focus on that player.

"I don't know what other managers did, but he always emphasised we had to take care of decision making. As a defender, people talk about how bad the back four might be - but if the whole team defend in the right way, it's easier for the back four. He wanted us to work together."

Lauren added: "This year, he’s changed that [worrying about opponents].

"Now he’s taking more care about the opposition. After 18, 19 years of playing 4-4-2, now he’s playing three at the back. That means he’s worried about what other people are doing."

Arsenal will return to action after the international break with a trip to Watford on October 14.