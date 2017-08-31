Arsenal's Joel Campbell returns to Real Betis on loan

The Costa Rican has made another temporary move away from the Gunners, returning to the La Liga side after a successful stint there previously

Joel Campbell will return to Real Betis on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal.

The Costa Rican also spent the 2012/13 season with the Spanish side.

The loan move is Campbell's sixth in his time with Arsenal, having spent the 2016/17 season with Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.

In total, the forward has made 40 first-team appearances for the Gunners, with four goals scored in that time.

The 25-year-old is also still recovering from a knee injury picked up during this summer's Gold Cup, with his expected return date placed in late September or early October.