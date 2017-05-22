Arsenal's majority shareholder Stan Kroenke insists his shares in the club 'are not and have never been for sale'

Arsenal majority shareholder Stan Kroenke has insisted he remains committed to the club and his company's shares are "not, and never have been, for sale".

KSE UK, which is the holding company for the American's interest in the Gunners, issued a statement to the London Stock Exchange on Monday morning.

The statement followed "recent media speculation" concerning their commitment to the Premier League club, who this season missed out on the top four of the Premier League for the first time in 20 years.

Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov, who currently owns 30 per cent of the club, tabled a formal £1billion bid to buy Arsenal, but Kroenke has no intention of relinquishing any of his 67 per cent holding.

A statement to the London Stock Exchange read: "KSE UK, Inc notes the recent media speculation concerning its shareholding in Arsenal Holdings PLC and confirms that its shares are not, and never have been, for sale.

“KSE is a committed, long term investor in Arsenal and will remain so.”