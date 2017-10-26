Arsenal are 'most consistently over-performing' club relative to expenditure, claims Ivan Gazidis

Ivan Gazidis admits there is still work to be done but is proud of how much Arsenal have achieved - AFP

Chief executive Ivan Gazidis has made the bullish suggestion that Arsenal have been “the most consistently over-performing” big club of recent years.

Speaking at Thursday’s hostile annual general meeting, Gazidis often took a more direct approach than usual and, in acknowledging Arsenal’s need to improve, also launched a staunch defence of the club’s transfer policy.

His basic point is that Arsenal have been consistently fourth in the Premier League for spending and resources but that, as well as three FA Cups in the last four years, their average Premier League position is actually higher. They have finished fourth, third, second and fifth in that period. The wait for their last Premier League title, however, is 13 years.

“There is one very accurate and objective way to assess how well and how consistently clubs perform in this area of transfers over time,” he said. “This method is accurate enough to be the industry standard way to analyse. It is very simply to compare team performance by a series of objective metrics, usually league position or points, against expenditure on transfers.

“No club has a perfect record every year under this scrutiny but Arsenal has probably been, of the big clubs certainly, the most consistently over-performing team over time. That is, despite the criticism we get and the emotion here in the room, and despite some very loud subjective narratives and a great deal of inaccurate information. On an objective basis, we perform very well and have over a long period of time. However, I agree completely that we have to find ways to perform better.”

Arsenal have won three FA Cups in recent years Credit: Reuters More