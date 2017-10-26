Arsenal are 'most consistently over-performing' club relative to expenditure, claims Ivan Gazidis
Chief executive Ivan Gazidis has made the bullish suggestion that Arsenal have been “the most consistently over-performing” big club of recent years.
Speaking at Thursday’s hostile annual general meeting, Gazidis often took a more direct approach than usual and, in acknowledging Arsenal’s need to improve, also launched a staunch defence of the club’s transfer policy.
His basic point is that Arsenal have been consistently fourth in the Premier League for spending and resources but that, as well as three FA Cups in the last four years, their average Premier League position is actually higher. They have finished fourth, third, second and fifth in that period. The wait for their last Premier League title, however, is 13 years.
“There is one very accurate and objective way to assess how well and how consistently clubs perform in this area of transfers over time,” he said. “This method is accurate enough to be the industry standard way to analyse. It is very simply to compare team performance by a series of objective metrics, usually league position or points, against expenditure on transfers.
“No club has a perfect record every year under this scrutiny but Arsenal has probably been, of the big clubs certainly, the most consistently over-performing team over time. That is, despite the criticism we get and the emotion here in the room, and despite some very loud subjective narratives and a great deal of inaccurate information. On an objective basis, we perform very well and have over a long period of time. However, I agree completely that we have to find ways to perform better.”
Gazidis then outlined how investment was being made on improving off-field structures, including how Arsenal had doubled the off-field football staff since 2013 and spent £40 million on improving training ground facilities. “We are making investments and giving deep thought to how we can and will improve further in this area,” he said.
“Every football club has successes and failures in the transfer market and we certainly want to do better. Every fan also has their assessment of our players and rightly so.
"There are many agendas at play and many stories during a transfer window - only a fraction of which are accurate - but which play their part in inflaming emotions, as we can hear in the room today and driving opinions and narratives. In that environment, it becomes very difficult to see clearly through the noise.”
Gazidis also defended Arsenal's board - and their majority owner Stan Kroenke – against the charge that they are motivated by money and used their decision to hold both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to their contracts as evidence.
“Probably, the most vocal criticism we've ever had at an annual general meeting was after we had transferred Robin Van Persie in the last year of his contract,” he said. “That was one of the most difficult decisions we've ever had to make. We were told then that we were financially motivated and not focused on football. This summer, with stronger underlying financials, we've taken a different tact. The decisions on Alexis and Mesut Ozil are certainly not decisions that fit the narrative that we put money first. But we have taken that approach to give the club the best possible chance to compete for trophies this season.
"It's quite possible that in retrospect, people may say that some of the decisions we have made his summer prove to be wrong or foolhardy. We need to be humble, continue to learn and continue to evolve our thinking and our approach but it's also absolutely clear that the decisions we've made don't fit the narrative from some that we are financially motivated.”