Arsenal's Olivier Giroud wins FIFA Puskas Award for scorpion-kick goal

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has won the FIFA Puskas Award for goal of the year.

Giroud's stunning 'scorpion-kick' scored against Crystal Palace in January beat off competition from Venezuela's Deyna Castellanos and South African goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke.

The Frenchman's effort, a flicked volley with his left foot that flew in off the crossbar in 2-0 win, was announced as the winner at a ceremony held at the London Palladium on Monday.

The 31-year-old took to the stage in a navy tuxedo, white shirt and bow tie to collect his award. He said: “Thank you very much. It’s an honour for me and I’m delighted to receive this trophy in front of legends of football.

“I would like to thank thank the people who have voted for me, and congratulate the other nominees who scored amazing goals too. And i would like to thank my teammates, without them I couldn’t score this goal.

“And my family, and my children who are watching on tv right now. I would also like to dedicate this trophy to my Dad.”

The striker has scored four goals for club and country this season and shared his joy at the accolade with the following video on social media. His club were also quick to congratulate him on the achievement.

Cristiano Ronaldo took home the men's individual award for the second consecutive year, ahead of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

Although there was a trophy for a Barcelona player, with Lieke Martens taking home the Best Women’s Player trophy over Carli Lloyd and Deyna Castellanos.

Away from the glitz and glam, FIFA gave the Fair play award to Francis Kone who saved the life of an opponents who had swallowed his tongue after colliding with the opposition goalkeeper.

Arsenal's next Premier League game is against Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.