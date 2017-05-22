Arsenal's shambolic season: Uncertainty, lack of leaders and no Cazorla

COMMENT

“Who are you protecting by not talking today?” asked a journalist as Arsene Wenger’s final post-match press conference of the season at Emirates Stadium came to a climatic end following Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Everton. The Frenchman had once again refused to open up on his contract situation but hinted at underlying issues which have contributed to the Gunners inconsistent form and eventual fifth placed finish in the league.

The theme of Arsenal’s topsy-turvy season has indeed been contracts. From Alexis Sanchez to Mesut Ozil, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Jack Wilshere and Kieran Gibbs to Wenger himself, the campaign has been clouded by a sense of uncertainty over the future of both players and the manager before eventually transmitting itself on the pitch as results have worsened and confirmation that Europa League football will be played in north London next season - on the red side this time.

Arsenal have set a new record high of 75 points for the team finishing fifth in the Premier League era and, while they have always done ‘just enough’ in previous seasons, failure to win in key games against the top six and bore draws at home to the likes of Middlesbrough have cost Wenger’s side their Champions League spot that they became so accustomed to over the past two decades.

What are the main reasons behind Arsenal’s fifth-placed finish? Goal has picked our the biggest goings on at Emirates Stadium this season and delved into why they fell short in the title race and subsequently chase for a top four spot.

LACK OF LEADERS

Per Mertesacker made his first appearance of the season against Everton on Sunday after replacing the injured Gabriel and could be set for a start in the FA Cup final. However, it’s quite simply bizarre to know your club captain is unlikely to play regularly in the campaign and still award him the armband. William Gallas and Cesc Fabregas were two examples of the more unconventional choices for captain in past years but Mertesacker represents himself and the club in a good way.

There is no questioning his leadership skills although it could have made more of a difference if he was on the pitch. His vice skipper Laurent Koscielny is not vocal enough and remains prone to the odd mistake as could be seen in the game on Sunday.

The lack of leadership on the pitch has also been evident off it too. At boardroom level Arsenal’s majority shareholder ‘Silent’ Stan Kroenke has lived up to his nickname while chairman Sir Chips Keswick’s only discussion on the future of the manager occurred through a two-paragraph statement and being chased down the road by a reporter for Sky Sports News.

Perhaps the most frustrating aspect for the supporters is the deathly silence from everyone above Wenger, whether it be chief executive Ivan Gazidis who only recently mentioned the upcoming summer being ‘a catalyst for change’ or Kroenke, who is now subject to a £1bn offer for his shares by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

CAZORLA ABSENCE

Wenger’s men won eight of their 10 games with Santi Cazorla in midfield until his injury in mid-October and the 32-year-old’s opening day cameo against Liverpool showed exactly what he brings to the team with two assists and a dominant performance as the Gunners lost 4-3.

