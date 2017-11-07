Arsenal and Barcelona target Seri considers PSG star Verratti to be an inspiration

The highly-rated Nice midfielder has identified the Italy international as the most inspirational of his Ligue 1 peers

Marco Verratti is a source of inspiration for Nice's Jean Michael Seri, who believes he shares the same footballing philosophy as the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Italy international Verratti has developed into one of Europe's finest midfielders during his time at PSG, while Seri, too, has stood out in recent seasons as Nice have climbed the table.

And the Ivorian has revealed that he watches the capital club - and particularly Verratti - as he believes he can learn from the former Pescara man.

"Marco Verratti - in him, I see my way of thinking, playing, designing football," Seri, who was linked with Arsenal and Barcelona over the summer, told France Football.

"I appreciate him because he creates the game, he improves those around him.

"He also has this broad vision. He is a role model. I watch PSG's matches; I try to be inspired by them.

"[Verratti] can play long, he can play short. Some say I'm stronger, but I think he's ahead. It's also true that he has players around him that make things easier for him.

"But neither can I complain. We also have talent in Nice, even if we lack experience by comparison."

Nice have tumbled to 15th as Seri has played only six times in Ligue 1 this season, having been out with a hamstring injury since October and missed a 3-0 defeat at PSG.