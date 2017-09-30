Arsenal are better than last season - but boardroom uncertainty remains

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis was right when he said Arsenal have improved their squad depth from last season. Two new summer signings in Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette were acquired in positions the Gunners desperately needed to strengthen, and keeping hold of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez provided a boost to a supporter base who faced Europa League football for the first time in almost two decades.

Gazidis’ comments are largely worded in a way to get everyone on side and it’s understandable that the former MLS chief wouldn’t want a repeat of last season’s negativity, which saw the campaign clouded in questions over manager Arsene Wenger’s future and protests surrounding the Frenchman’s contract situation that the man himself described as a “distraction”.

Pessimism, however, is always bubbling away on the surface and the reaction after Arsenal’s recent 4-0 defeat against Liverpool certainly wasn’t unprecedented. As they string together an early run of positive results in all competitions, a familiar theme appears to be playing out, in which the Gunners bounce back from an early-season loss to put on an impressive spurt of form.

Cynics would argue that the annual Arsenal collapse won’t get into full throttle until a tricky set of fixtures present themselves at the turn of February.

But one positive to come out of the club’s Europa League campaign is that the squad depth is shown in such a way that an entire second string are getting competitive games and pushing for regular starting spots.

“We have at least two teams, two good teams,” said striker Olivier Giroud.

“We’ve got a lot of competition in the team. It’s nice for everybody because we need to be focused and competitive. It keeps the focus high and always improves us.

“It’s always nice to have good players alongside you and to push you forward. Trust me, we’ve a very good team on paper tomorrow.”









Four first-team players left the club over the summer but all departures were ones that Wenger sanctioned. The likes of Jack Wilshere remained and now he is one of several fringe players benefiting from Arsenal’s participation in the Europa League – and the Englishman is beginning to look like the midfield maestro who ran the show against Barcelona six years ago.

