Arsenal boss Wenger overtakes Man Utd legend Ferguson to set new Premier League record

The long-serving Gunners boss saw his side overcome Brighton in their latest outing, with the Seagulls the 45th opponent he has tasted victory against

Arsenal’s victory over Brighton has carried Arsene Wenger above old adversary Sir Alex Ferguson and to a Premier League record.

The Gunners eased their way to a 2-0 victory over the Seagulls at Emirates Stadium, with Nacho Monreal and Alex Iwobi on target.

The South Coast side are the 45th top-flight opponent to suffer defeat against Wenger, with the Frenchman having spent over 20 years at the helm in north London.

Nobody can claim to have bettered that record, with even Manchester United’s iconic former boss now slipping into the shadow of a man he used to enjoy regular touchline battles with.

Blackburn were Wenger’s first Premier League victims, back in October 1996.

Arsenal have been a formidable force since then, capturing three titles – including their famous ‘Invincibles’ triumph of 2003-04.

Wenger has not had things all his own way in the years which have followed that success, with protests staged against his reign last season as Arsenal slipped out of the top four.

He was, however, handed a new two-year contract over the summer and has set about claiming more scalps.

A slow start to 2017-18 saw further questions asked of his presence at the Emirates, but Arsenal head into the next international break on the back of a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions.