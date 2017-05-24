Arsenal cancel FA Cup final screening at Emirates Stadium due to security threat after Manchester terror attack

Arsenal have cancelled a live screening of the FA Cup final at the Emirates as well as their planned bus parade: Getty

Arsenal have “reluctantly” cancelled the planned screening of this Saturday’s FA Cup final at the Emirates Stadium due to security concerns in the wake of the Manchester terror attack.

Their FA Cup final opponents, Chelsea, have also confirmed that they have abandoned their planned open-top bus parade in London on Sunday for the same reason, with both Premier League clubs reacting to the increase in nation’s security threat to critical by Prime Minister Theresa May.

A statement released by Arsenal on Wednesday read: “We have reluctantly made the decision to cancel the screening of the Emirates FA Cup final on Saturday, May 27 at Emirates Stadium.

“This follows Tuesday night’s announcement by the Prime Minister that the nation’s security threat has been placed at critical.

“Should the team win Saturday’s FA Cup final at Wembley, we can also confirm that a victory parade will not take place. We did not want to place any additional pressure on police and security services at this time and have been working closely with them ahead of making this decision.”

