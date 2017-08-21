Arsenal and Chelsea target De Ligt signs four-year Ajax extension

After an outstanding first season in the Ajax first team, the teenager has signed a contract extension to stay at the club until 2021.

Ajax youngster Matthijs de Ligt has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Amsterdam Arena for another four years.

The 18-year-old defender enjoyed a breakout season last term, featuring in 11 Eredivisie games as well as the club's run to the final of the Europa League, playing the full 90 minutes of the defeat to Manchester United.

De Ligt also made his senior Netherlands debut in March, with his fine form at such a young age leading to links to a number of top European clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton.

But, after he featured in the opening two matches of the new league season, Ajax have tied him down until 2021.