Arsenal could lose youngster Marcus McGuane to Juventus with interest also coming from Manchester United

Juventus are currently beating a number of European and English teams in the race to sign Arsenal’s 18-year-old midfield prospect Marcus McGuane, who is inside the last year of his contract.

While the London club still want to agree a new deal with the highly-rated teenager, they now must fend off intense interest from the Serie A champions, as well as Manchester United, Manchester City, Napoli and a series of Championship clubs willing to offer the prospect of first-team football straight away.

McGuane last season captained England under-18s and is widely expected to eventually follow Reiss Nelson into the Arsenal first-team squad, having already started regularly appearing for the under-23s.

A new deal still isn’t agreed with the club with less than a year left, though, and that means that he could be signed on Fifa compensation once it ends. Juventus have by far the strongest interest and are so far willing to offer the most attractive overall option.