Arsenal cult hero Bendtner loses Premier League goal record to Spurs star Eriksen

Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen has overtaken Arsenal cult hero Nicklas Bendtner as the highest-scoring Dane in Premier League history.

That record changed hands on Saturday, with Eriksen among the goals as Spurs took in a London derby date with West Ham.

His second-half strike took him onto 33 efforts in English top-flight football, edging him ahead of his enigmatic countryman.

Of Bendtner’s Premier League haul, 24 of his goals came while on the books at Arsenal, and he also netted eight times while on loan at Sunderland in 2011-12.

His most prolific campaign came in 2008-09, when he netted nine times in the Premier League.

Eriksen can already claim to have bettered that record, having reached double figures for Spurs in 2014-15.

He now has two in the current campaign and will hope to pull further clear of Bendtner in the months to come.