Arsenal defender Chambers: I wanted to be Beckham or Ronaldinho

Calum Chambers has revealed that he wanted to be David Beckham or Ronaldinho before becoming a defender with Arsenal and England.

While growing up, the 22-year-old turned out on the wing while part of the academy system at Southampton.

He was eventually moved back and offered enough to earn a £16 million move to Emirates Stadium in 2014.

Chambers now has over 100 appearances, three international caps and a new contract with the Gunners to his name, but admits that things could have turned out differently had he followed in the footsteps of his childhood heroes.

“I looked up to David Beckham when I was a kid because I played right wing, so I looked up to the way he played and I liked his style,” the versatile defender told the Arsenal Weekly podcast.

“I’d also have to say Ronaldinho because he’s an amazing player, a legend and the skills he used to do were just amazing to watch. I’d try them in the garden and I’d never pull them off, but it was still loads of fun.

