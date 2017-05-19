Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin risks Arsène Wenger anger after receiving Spain Under-21 call-up

Hector Bellerin is keen to accept the call-up and represent his country's Under-21 side: Getty

Hector Bellerin has been included in Spain’s squad for the forthcoming Under-21 European Championships, despite Arsène Wenger’s desire for the full-back to miss the tournament.

The Arsenal defender has featured regularly for Wenger’s side this season, playing in 40 of their 50 fixtures and clocking in over 3,000 minutes of football, despite a severe dip in form during the second half of the campaign.

Wenger is keen for Bellerin to rest in the summer, but the 22-year-old is now likely to travel and play with Albert Celades' squad for the tournament in Poland which starts on 16 June.

“It's not ideal after a long season,” Wenger said when asked about Bellerin travelling with Spain’s Under-21s last month.

“He should have a rest and prepare for next season. The Spanish players love to play for their country and I think he will go as he loves to play for Spain.”

Bellerin himself is keen to accept the call-up and represent his country at the championships and has already revealed his desire to extend his season into the summer



“I really want to play in European Under-21. Representing Spain is very important. If Celades gives me the chance, I'll be there,” Bellerin told the International Business Times in April.

“Those are opinions of the managers. I have to keep working. The truth is that I had a difficult injury but I think that I am at 100 percent now and I'll try to prove it when I get the chance.”

Bellerin has struggled for form at club level since returning from an ankle injury in January.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had been preferred at right wing-back by Wenger in recent weeks until he too was injured, forced off with a knee injury in last week's 2-0 win at Southampton.