Arsenal demand over £70m for Alexis Sanchez after rejecting Manchester City's opening offer

Miguel Delaney

Arsenal have rejected an offer from Manchester City for Alexis Sanchez, and are insisting on a fee of over £70m or a player coming in return before they even countenance the Chilean going.

While that remains a hardline stance, sources close to City believe that it also reflects a significant softening of the Emirates hierarchy's position on a deal, following direct contact between the clubs.

City made an official approach on Tuesday morning, but Arsenal insisted a player come in return, with the names of Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero mentioned.

The Manchester club are unwilling to let either player go, but are "confident" they can get a cash-only purchase done before Thursday's transfer deadline.

With Sanchez currently on international duty for Chile, City have a legal and medical team on standby in the country as a precaution in case a deal is struck over the next two days, so there would be minimal time wasted in trying to get all of the formalities of any deal done.

