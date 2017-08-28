Arsenal demolition 'just the start' for Liverpool, says Can

The German midfielder has fired a shot across the bows of all fellow title chasers after an easy dismantling of the Gunners

Emre Can has sent out a warning to Liverpool's Premier League title rivals, claiming that The Reds' 4-0 demolition of Arsenal is 'just the start' for the Anfield club.

Jurgen Klopp's side struggled to a 3-3 draw in their opening league clash with Watford but have won every match since, with their latest victory over the Gunners one of the greatest performances fans have seen from the club in recent times.

Sitting second in the table heading into the international break, Can believes he and his team-mates can't play much better, but has promised consistent hard work in order to maintain Liverpool's seemingly free-scoring current form.

“It was a big, big performance,” Can told reporters after the match. “Everyone did great – I don't think you can play much better.

“Don't forget that it was Arsenal we were playing – when was the last time Liverpool won 4-0 against Arsenal? It was just great.

“It gives us confidence going into the international break and everyone's happy, but we have to keep working. Out performance was good but we need to keep it up. It's just the start.”

Plaudits were mainly directed at the goal-scoring front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, but Can himself, alongside Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum, all played key roles in pinning Arsenal back with their high-tempo pressing.

Can realises that intensity may not be possible every match depending on fitness levels, but admits it's what manager Klopp expects from his starting XI every time they take to the field.

“He expects that from his midfield players,” the Germany international went on, “Of course I can't do it every time but I'm trying to do it more often than last year. It's working well so far.

“I think you could see on Wednesday [vs Hoffenheim] that we played at a high tempo then again here [today]. Everybody feels food, in good shape and that's very important.”

Whether Liverpool will be able to keep up with Klopp's demands for the entirety of the season remains a topic of hot debate, but the potential arrival of Thomas Lemar from Monaco will add additional options for the demanding coach.

Meanwhile, the Anfield outfit have also reached an agreement to sign RB Leipzig Naby Keita, though the Guinean midfielder will not join up with Liverpool until the 2018-19 season.