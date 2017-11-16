Arsenal are desperate to win the north London derby - but Tottenham have set the bar even higher

In his press conference yesterday, Arsene Wenger bristled at the suggestion that Arsenal are underdogs heading into the north London derby on Saturday.

Having first unceremoniously cut off one journalist who had started his question by politely noting that Arsenal had been the dominant team in the area for “a long time” – “for 20 years,” Wenger muttered – he then insisted that his side would be playing to win this weekend.

“I think Tottenham are a good side but we have the quality to win this game and that’s what we want to show,” he said, perhaps more out of hope than expectation.

“In the table we need to make some ground up on the top teams. But at home we have been strong.”

Wenger is right, Arsenal do have the quality to win this game. But then again, Tottenham are more than just a good side. They are one of the best in the country and – if their Champions League exploits this season are anything to go by – one of the best in Europe, too.

In fact, Tottenham shouldn’t just be aiming to win this match, they should be aiming to dominate it. Three points are three points, but Spurs have the quality to put a serious beating on this erratic Arsenal side, whose defensive inadequacies were ruthlessly exposed in their last Premier League match against Manchester City.

Like Wenger, Maurico Pochettino is always careful with his words and so it is little surprise that he has repeatedly declined to indulge the press pack by discussing ‘statement’ wins. After the recent 3-1 victory over Real Madrid, surely the most impressive performance during his four years at the club, that is virtually all he was asked and yet Pochettino saw the win as a culmination of many months of hard work.

Pochettino is getting the best out of Harry Kane and co (Getty) More