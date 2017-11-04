Arsenal’s Elneny sends special message to injured Santi Cazorla

The Egypt international has reached out to the 32-year-old midfielder who is recovering from a long term ankle injury

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has sent a special message to teammate Santi Cazorla who is currently out injured.

Cazorla who last featured for the Gunners in October 2016, disclosed that he nearly had his foot amputated owing to a foot infection - achilles tendonitis.

And Elneny reached out to his 'friend', wishing him a swift recovery.