Arsenal encouraged by Emil Forsberg comments as Arsene Wenger plots summer transfer plans

Forsberg could be available for £30m: Getty

Arsenal have been handed a timely boost in their summer recruitment plans as Arsene Wenger looks to make strides in the transfer window after agreeing a new two-year deal.

The agent of RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg has hinted that his client could leave the Bundesliga runners-up this summer in search of playing for a “big club”.

The Swedish attacking midfielder is a rumoured target for Wenger as he looks to overhaul his squad to fulfil promises of challenging for the Premier League title.

Forsberg joined Leipzig in 2015 and scored eight goals and contributed a further 22 assists this season to help the club into the Champions League for the first time.

Bayern Munich are also interested but Arsenal could make a £30m bid.

“I will not comment on the clubs involved. There are big clubs who are very interested in Emil,” his agent Hasan Cetinkaya told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

“He has made history in Germany. Of course, you know RB want to keep Emil, you need to constantly make sure to make Emil satisfied.

“He has paid back the club ten-fold. Maybe it's time to test himself at a big club.”