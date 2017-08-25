Arsenal Europa League group: Gunners handed tough draw with BATE Borisov, FC Koln and Red Star Belgrade

Arsenal have been handed a relatively tough start to the Europa League after drawing BATE Borisov, FC Koln and Red Star Belgrade in Group H.
The Gunners face the ignominy of appearing on Thursday nights before Christmas for the first time in Arsene Wenger's two-decade reign at the club and would have hoped for a slightly easier group to kick things off.
Nevertheless, Wenger's side head into the competition as joint favourites at this early stage, and with competition for the domestic title looking stiffer than ever this season, they could well view this as a viable opportunity to qualify for next year's Champions League.
Alongside Arsenal as favourites are the newly-rich AC Milan, Roberto Mancini's Zenit St Petersburg and La Liga outfits Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad.
Other strong contenders are Arsenal's Premier League rivals Everton, who head into this competition for just the third time in nine seasons.
The Toffees have also been given a tough draw in the shape of Lyon, Atalanta and Limassol, although trips to the south of France, Bergamo and Cyprus will be some consolation for the club's faithful.
Both English sides will have been eager to avoid any difficult games early on in the group as well as arduous journeys to the other side of the continent before heading home for weekend Premier League fixtures.
While that second wish has mostly been fulfilled - bar Everton's journey to Cyprus and Arsenal's trips to Belarus and Serbia - there are potentially tough fixtures for both.
Draw in full:
Group A: Villarreal, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Astana, Slavia Prague
Group B: Dynamo Kiev, Young Boys, Partizan, Skënderbeu
Group C: Braga, Ludogorets, Hoffenheim, İstanbul Başakşehir
Group D: AC Milan, Austria Wien, Rijeka, AEK Athens
Group E: Lyon, Everton, Atalanta, Apollon Limassol
Group F: Copenhagen, Lokomotiv Moskva, Sheriff Tiraspol, Zlín
Group G: Viktoria Plzen, FCSB, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Lugano
Group H: Arsenal, BATE Borisov, Koln, Crvena Zvezda
Group I: Salzburg, Marseille, Vitória Guimarães, Konyaspor
Group J: Athletic Bilbao, Hertha Berlin, Zorya Luhansk, Östersund
Group K: Lazio, Nice, Zulte Waregem, Vitesse
Group L: Zenit, Real Sociedad, Rosenborg, Vardar