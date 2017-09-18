Arsenal eye future, Manchester United have '90s look, Liverpool lost without Sadio Mane and Roy Hodgson's struggle

This weekend was one where the title picture may have become a little clearer, as four of the ‘Big Six’ dropped points while both Manchester clubs flexed their muscles.

Chelsea and Arsenal played out a goalless draw after Liverpool and Spurs dropped points at home to pre-season relegation candidates Burnley and Spurs respectively while United hit four past Everton and City slogged six at Watford.

At the other end of the table Crystal Palace remain pointless while Everton dropped into the relegation zone after a poor start to the season, although Bournemouth earned their first points of the season against Brighton.

But what were the main talking points from the Premier League’s fifth round of fixtures?

Here’s seven things we learned…

Arsenal glimpse at the future

By the end of play at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Arsenal fans found themselves pleasantly surprised, but also angry that a 0-0 draw against a title rival is now considered a pleasant surprise. But rather than a surprise, it should be seen as encouraging that the Gunners managed to supress Chelsea without Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil – two players who have carried the burden for so long.

View photos Ramsey impressing in midfield against Fabregas and Kante (Getty Images) More

Without them, two players who want to leave, Arsene Wenger’s side looked hungry, energetic and managed to get the better of N’Golo Kante’s midfield – not something easily achieved. Aaron Ramsey put in a man-of-the-match display alongside Granit Xhaka, with Danny Welbeck impressing again. Maybe it is time to look to the future with the players who want to stay and fight rather than cling on to the past with players who are crossing off the days until 1st July.

Chelsea missing mean streak

Alvaro Morata has made a blistering start at Chelsea with three goals and two assists – all with his head – in four games, but in his fifth game, against Arsenal, he looked fairly toothless and failed to get under the skin of Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi as the Blues looked laboured.

View photos Morata doesn't have Costa's mean streak (AFP/Getty Images) More

It reminds people that for all his good work, he is still not Diego Costa, who so often tore Arsenal apart with his mastery of the dark arts unsettling defenders. It is still early days and Morata could find that side of him but it does show why he was considered little more than a second striker for so long. Despite his perceived attitude problems, Antonio Conte was wrong to dispose of Costa in the way he did and Sunday was an example of what he can add to this side.

Read More