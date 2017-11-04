Arsenal face Barcelona competition for Golovin, reveals agent

Arsenal face competition from Barcelona in the battle to sign CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, according to Russian agent Sandor Varga.

The Gunners have been monitoring the 21-year-old for some time, with his potential noted after making the breakthrough in his homeland.

Arsene Wenger had Golovin watched throughout the 2017 Confederations Cup, with Varga among those asked to report back to Emirates Stadium.

Barca, though, have now entered the race for his signature, with the La Liga giants having had scouts in attendance at CSKA’s recent Champions League clash with Basel.

Varga told Sport Express on the clamour for Golovin and the possibility of him ending up at Camp Nou: “Why not? I see great potential in him.

“This summer, I watched Aleksandr a lot at the request of Arsene Wenger.

