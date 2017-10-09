Arsenal face defensive dilemma with Shkodran Mustafi injury and Laurent Koscielny's absence

Arsenal are facing the potential loss of two-thirds of their first-choice central defence against Watford on Saturday, with Laurent Koscielny not back in full training and Shkodran Mustafi likely to miss an extended period with a suspected thigh tear.

Both players are currently being assessed by Arsenal’s medical team but there is better news for Arsène Wenger’s attacking options on Saturday after both Mesut Özil and Danny Welbeck resumed full training.

Koscielny, Özil and Welbeck were all unavailable for international selection due to their various injuries but Wenger had hoped that they would all return in time for the Watford match.

Mustafi sustained his injury for Germany on Sunday night, with manager Joachim Löw admitting that the centre-back appeared to have suffered a muscle tear and could be forced into “a longer break”. Koscielny’s achilles has required careful management over recent season but flared up before the international break and, although he may still return on Saturday, it is currently being monitored.

Wenger’s first choice back-three is currently Koscielny, Mustafi and Nacho Monreal but he also has Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker and Calum Chambers as potential options.

