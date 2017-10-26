Arsenal fans unhappy following AGM – what was said and what did it all mean?

What happened

After some opening questions about costs and a mention of the gleaming FA Cup and Community Shield, members of Arsenal’s board were up for re-election as they always are on a three-yearly rotational basis. A show of hands in the room voted against Sir Chips Keswick and Josh Kroenke staying on the board. It meant that more than half an hour was spent counting up votes, even though the meeting had been informed that 97 per cent of the proxy votes – those owned by Stan Kroenke and Alisher Usmanov – had voted for their re-election. The Arsenal Supporters’ Trust, who had been lobbying smaller shareholders to join them in this show of defiance, knew that Kroenke and Keswick would keep their positions but wanted to make their dissatisfaction with the board’s make-up known.

What it meant

A symbolic gesture that, while meaningless at one level, still represented a symbolic and high-profile jolt to the board. The show of hands inside a packed room was considerable and, whatever the rights and wrongs of the board’s performance, the dissatisfaction should not be underestimated. It currently does also seem to be spreading although the protest was diluted somewhat by Usmanov's decision to support Kroenke and Keswick.

Gazidis on the offensive

What happened

Ivan Gazidis began with a self-deprecating joke about “not inflicting” his usual annual power-point summary of Arsenal’s year on shareholders but did instead show a video highlighting the club’s extensive community work. He then went noticeably on the offensive over criticism of Keswick, who he warmly endorsed, but also Arsenal’s record both in the transfer market relative to their Premier League position. His suggestion that Arsenal, “of the big clubs certainly”, were “the most consistently over-performing” will spark plenty of debate.

Ivan Gazidis's comments will spark debate among Asrenal supporters

What it meant

It felt like Gazidis is losing patience both with the criticism the club receives but also wider perceptions and accusations: namely that Arsenal have under-performed, that the board care only about money and are not bothered about winning or best practice. He thinks these claims are a nonsense. On the ‘over-performing’ claim, it is actually true that, relative to spend, Arsenal have historically finished equal or higher than they should. They have the fourth most amount of money and, until last May, had never finished lower than fourth under Wenger. One caveat with this argument, however, is that it does not take into account how Arsenal have flat-lined. For example, does one Premier League title and a finishing position of seventh amount to more than two fourth-placed finishes? Most fans would say ‘yes’. Arsenal believes that consistency is actually harder to achieve. Gazidis does still have a point, though, about how perceptions around Arsenal have become distorted and this narrative that they have been failing relative to clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and the Manchester United of the post-Ferguson is actually supported by very limited evidence.

Wenger’s vision

What happened?

The usual highlight of the meeting and moment when shareholders are happiest. Wenger did again rise to the occasion – indeed it was arguably one of his very best AGM speeches. He talked at great length about the past, present and future – and how society (as well as football fans) are in danger of being so caught in the present moment that old values and making long-term decisions are in danger of being overlooked. He claimed that there was “something special” in his current squad, promised to keep giving young players their chance but pointed out that Arsenal were now in a wider environment where power is centralised and clubs are now backed by entire “states”. Of himself, he said that he would sit down with the board in the summer to “see where I go” but promised that his focus and hunger was greater than ever. “No matter what happens, I will love this club forever and be an eternal fan,” he said.

What it meant

It was strange in one sense that the figure who perhaps most divides fans could still do most to unite the room. His words genuinely seemed to move some of the shareholders and there was prolonged applause at the end. One fan even stood to clap. Especially interesting was Wenger’s acknowledgement that his situation will be reviewed again at the end of the season. There is a wider sense that the uncertainty of last year should be avoided when Wenger again enters the last season of a contract that expires in 2018-19 but yet no obvious solution. All options appear open, including his departure next summer but another contract, perhaps announced at some stage towards the end of next year, remains perfectly feasible if the on-field performances give Arsenal sufficient encouragement.

Arsene Wenger made arguably his best ever AGM speech on a fraught afternoon

Sir Chips and any other questions

What happened

More pre-submitted questions were taken but the mood became confrontational. Keswick described one characterisation of Stan Kroenke’s motives as “wrong and unfair”. A request for Kroenke to address the meeting was turned down on the basis that he was attending as a director. When pushed on the issue, Keswick told the room to “read The Daily Telegraph” following Kroenke’s in-depth interview. He was also defensive when asked by Kevin Whitcher, the editor of the Gooner fanzine, if the meeting could begin earlier next year to allow more questions. Whitcher said that the “peasants were revolting” and told directors that the AGM should not be the prelude to “a three-course nosh-up”. Keswich said that the director would “consider it”. Another questioner raised board diversity and, although this issue had been previously answered, was simply told by Keswick, ‘Thank you for your statement madam’. This infuriated many shareholders and, amid heckling, Gazidis asked for an end to the “shouting from the floor”. Keswick's decision to call the meeting to a close was then met with booing from the floor and a brief slow hand-clap. Wenger and Gazidis, though, did remain to sign autographs and talk informally to shareholders.

What is meant

It was another display of dissatisfaction from the floor, but one that could and should have been avoided. Keswick’s manner was clearly the main problem. Yes, there was confrontation and frustration coming from shareholders over a range of issue but, by meeting that feeling with such a dismissive attitude, Keswick made the situation a whole lot worse. His approach really should change next year. Fans will never agree with every element of Arsenal’s strategy and plans - and will themselves sometimes interrupt and heckle - but they will generally still listen and be far more understanding with a different tone from the chairman.