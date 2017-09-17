Arsenal first side to stop Chelsea scoring at home under Antonio Conte

The Blues drew a blank in front of their own fans for the first time in 27 outings while Arsene Wenger's men were able to celebrate a rare clean sheet

Arsenal's 0-0 draw against Chelsea means they are the first team to stop the Premier League champions from scoring in a competitive home game in Antonio Conte's reign as manager.

The Blues failed to break down their rivals on Sunday, meaning they failed to net at Stamford Bridge under Conte, who took charge prior to the 2016-17 season, for the first time in 27 matches.

Arsenal, meanwhile, end a miserable defensive record at the Bridge. Prior to this match, the Gunners had not kept a Premier League clean sheet in their previous 12 visits and had conceded at least two goals in their most recent eight.

It was the first 0-0 draw between these two sides at Stamford Bridge since April 2005.