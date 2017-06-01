Arsenal handed fresh hope in Alexandre Lacazette pursuit after Atletico Madrid fail to overturn transfer ban

Alexandre Lacazette's move to Atletico now looks to be off: Getty

Arsenal have been handed fresh hope of landing Alexandre Lacazette after Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban was upheld on Thursday morning.

The north London club are known to be interested in the Frenchman but looked set for another summer of disappointment after Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed earlier this month that a “verbal agreement” has been agreed between the Ligue 1 side and Atletico.

Earlier, Lacazette had told L'Equipe "it's the right time" to leave Lyon and indicated that he could move to the Spanish capital.

However, after Atletico failed to overturn their current transfer ban the deal between the two clubs now appears to be off.

Such a development opens the door to Arsenal who attempted to sign Lacazette last year and were understood to be monitoring the player for the coming summer.

Nonetheless, the club’s failure to finish in the top four may come to deter the Frenchman who has publicly stated that he wishes to join a side that can offer Champions League football.

This is unlikely to stop Arsenal from making a move for the 26-year-old, though. Manager Arsene Wenger has insisted he will only sign “top, top players” following the confirmation of his new two-year deal on Wednesday.

'We will work very hard to find the additions of top, top quality players,” he said. “I believe that our squad is very strong and we will only look for top-class people who can strengthen us,' said Wenger.

“The basis is there so we need the additions who will make a real difference. We want to keep the strength we have and build on that. Also, we have a very heavy squad at the moment so maybe we might lose some players.”

