Arsenal hold 'positive' Ozil contract talks as he targets Premier League stay

The midfielder's agent has revealed that the player wants to remain in England for the next "two to three years" amid interest from Manchester United

Mesut Ozil's agent Erkut Sogut has revealed that contract talks with Arsenal are heading in a "positive direction".

The Germany international's current deal at Emirates Stadium expires next summer, with Goal revealing that Manchester United and Barcelona are both interested in signing the playmaker.

Despite Ozil's somewhat precarious contract situation, and being free to talk with foreign clubs over a possible switch in January, no offer of a new deal has arrived from Arsenal.

Goal understands that remaining with the Gunners is still a realistic option for the 28-year-old, however, with Ozil's case being different to that of Alexis Sanchez, who is determined to leave the club on a free in 2018.

Besiktas have also been linked with the former Real Madrid star and, while his agent confirmed Ozil was happy to hear of the interest from the Turkish club, he is determined to remain in the Premier League for now.

Sogut told Fanatik: "Mesut is glad to hear of Besiktas being interested in him, however, no proposal has reached us."

"Even if that did happen, he wants to play in the Premier League for at least two to three more years.

"Our contact with Arsenal continues and we are moving in a positive direction."

Ozil, who has been struggling with a knee inflammation problem in recent weeks, has been limited to just five appearances in all competitions for Arsenal in the 2017-18 campaign.