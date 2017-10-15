Arsenal lack 'cojones' says Troy Deeney after Watford come back to stun Gunners

Troy Deeney has rubbed salt into Arsenal's wounds following their defeat at Watford suggesting they don't have the "cojones" for the fight.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger was left blaming a penalty - converted by Deeney - after Watford came from 1-0 down to triumph 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

But Deeney did not subscribe to Wenger's view and felt basic physicality had spurred his side on - something Arsenal are often accused of being unable to deal with.

Speaking to BT Sport, Deeney said: "I've heard Wenger's already blaming (the decision) as the reason why they lost. I'm not going to be the one to tell Mr Wenger about himself, but there's a reason why they lost and it wasn't because of one penalty.

"I'll have to watch what I say. It's (having) a bit of cojones, a bit of nuts."

Deeney went on to say that by making his presence felt amongst the Arsenal players, he is able to work out which of them are committed to the battle.

He added: "Whenever I play Arsenal, I'll go up and think, 'Let me whack the first one and see who wants it'. "I came on today (Saturday) and jumped with (Per) Mertesacker. I didn't even have to jump, actually - I nodded it down. The crowd gets up - 'Yeah, we've got somebody who can win it' - and they all just backed off.

"For me as a player I just think, 'Happy days'. That's my strength. I know I'm not technically gifted like they are, not as quick, but if you want to fight with me, I'm gonna beat you all day."

Martin Keown, interviewing Deeney and a former Arsenal defender noted for his commitment, said his "blood would be boiling" if he were a current player listening to Deeney's analysis.

Deeney scored the penalty to level the scores (Getty)

Deeney is not the first person to question Arsenal. Earlier this season, former England defender and current pundit Gary Neville said they "deserved a battering" during a dismal loss at Liverpool, calling the attitude of a number of key players "disgraceful".