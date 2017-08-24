Arsenal legend Ian Wright worries about Jack Wilshere and says troubled midfielder is 'not in a good place'

Arsenal legend Ian Wright says he worries for Jack Wilshere, adding the troubled Gunners midfielder is "not in a good place".

The 25-year-old was sent off during Arsenal's U23 win over Manchester City on Monday night after clashing with 17-year-old Matt Smith off the ball.

Wilshere, who is returning from his latest injury setback, reacted angrily to Smith's crude challenge, leaning towards the teenager with his head before receiving his marching orders from referee Samuel Allison.

And Wright is worried about the midfielder, whose career has been dogged by persistent injuries and controversy. Speaking on The Debate, he said: "For me, he doesn't show that he's in a good place to retaliate like he did. It's worrying times for him - I do feel for him.

"I know he's been injured and the guy's caught him a bit late, but you've got to be bigger than that, he's got to get on with that and show that he's in a different place.

"I remember when I played in the reserves at that stage of my career, I was getting towards the end, kids were kicking you, you were having banter back with them."

Wilshere also clashed with City youngster Tyreke Wilson before both were sent off and then had to be pulled apart as they walked down the tunnel to the dressing rooms.

Wilshere returned to the Emirates during the summer from a season-long loan at Bournemouth that started off brightly but was curtailed by a loss of form and a fractured leg sustained in April.

Arsene Wenger has insisted that Wilshere is part of his plans for the coming season but reports suggest the the midfielder has been offered to AC Milan in the last week with just one year to run on his current contract at the Gunners.

​Wright thinks Wilshere needs to take stock of where his career, which started so promisingly as he burst into the Arsenal team as a teenager, has taken him before making any rash decisions about his future.

He added: "He's got to look at himself this morning. He's been through injury, no fault of his own, he went to Bournemouth and didn't pull up any trees.

"Arsene Wenger, in particular, thought he was going to be the best player at Bournemouth, it didn't happen, and now he finds himself playing in the Under-23s, where you're young, up and coming players who want to put it about.

