Arsenal legend Thierry Henry still advices me, says Alex Iwobi

The Nigeria international disclosed his favourite club legend who still mentors him

Alex Iwobi has named Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as his all-time favourite club player and revealed that he still dishes out advice to him till date.

When asked for his all-time favourite Arsenal player, Iwobi was quick to pick the former France international who scored 228 goals in all competitions for the Gunners.

“Thierry Henry, definitely,” Iwobi told FourFourTwo.

“The goals he got, the player he was – and he is still advising me today.”

The Nigeria international who is a product of the Arsenal academy also tipped Chuba Akpom to follow his progress and break into Arsene Wenger’s first team setup.

“I don’t know who to expect because you never know at this time who will come through,” he said.

“But I would say Chuba Akpom.”

Iwobi was on parade for the entire duration in Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Watford at the Vicarage Road on Saturday.