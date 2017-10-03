Arsenal legend Thierry Henry set to visit Kenya in December

Henry will work with Guinness in Kenya and across Africa to shine a light on those, who demonstrate their made of Black spirit

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry will visit Kenya in December as an ambassador of Guinness.

On Tuesday, Guinness announced a major new partnership with the legendary footballer that will see the company work with him to celebrate the unique passion of African fans and their Made of Black Spirit and give Kenyan football fans the chance to meet the former Gunners forward.

Henry is famous for his time at the English Premier League club where he was part of the team that won two league titles and three FA Cups as well as leading the team to 2006 UEFA Champions League final in his role as the captain.

Henry will work with Guinness in Kenya and across Africa to shine a light on those, who demonstrate their made of Black spirit. This season, Guinness will be celebrating and uniting passionate fans and rewarding them through incredible football experiences that only Guinness can provide.

Speaking on the partnership, Thierry Henry said, “I am so excited to be working with a globally renowned brand like Guinness. The Made of Black campaign is something I can really relate to.

“This will be my first visit to Kenya and I have heard a lot about the huge passion of football there. I can’t wait to arrive and meet all the dedicated football fans and hear their stories.”

EABL will give football fans, between October 18 to December 2017, a chance to meet Thierry Henry in an exciting new consumer promotion – Be a Front Row Fan. In addition, some lucky Kenyans will have a chance to join Henry in the ultimate fan zone experience when he visits the country.