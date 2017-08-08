Arsenal legend urges Alexis to see out contract with 'dignity and respect'

Alexis Sanchez has been urged by Martin Keown to show “dignity and respect” if forced to see out his contract at Arsenal.

The Chile international has entered the final 12 months of his current deal with the Gunners and has offered no indication that he will be committing to fresh terms.

Fellow forward Mesut Ozil is in a similar position, but it is Sanchez who has generated the greater transfer talk – with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain reported to be among his many suitors.

Arsenal have made it clear that they will not be selling, and Keown believes it is up to Sanchez to make the most of a testing situation and remain professional throughout.

He told PA Sport at the FA and McDonald’s Community Awards: “I don’t think Sanchez is the kind of player to shut up shop.

“Wenger will be relying on the fact he’s someone who loves playing football and giving his all. They can work something out because he’s certainly made his mark at the club and been successful, so if he’s going to go he should do it in a dignified way.

“He signed a contract in good faith and – while he could probably move and earn a lot more money at another club – sometimes it’s about carrying on with dignity and respect and finishing the job. That’s what he should do at Arsenal.

“Wenger is probably hoping he can somehow win the Premier League and keep Sanchez, meet his needs from a trophy point of view and find some way to match his contract demands – but I don’t see that happening.”

Sanchez played no part in Arsenal’s Community Shield victory over Chelsea on Sunday, but he was at Wembley to join in with the celebrations.

Wenger explained that his absence was down to a lack of preparation, in what has been a short pre-season for a variety of reasons, and has reiterated on a regular basis of late that he expects the 28-year-old to stay put.

Sanchez will, therefore, be in contention for a starting berth when the Gunners open their 2017-18 Premier League campaign with a home date against Leicester on Friday.