Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere reveals he started his coaching badges while he was at Bournemouth on loan

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has revealed he is working towards his coaching badges.

The 25-year-old completed his Football Association Level Two coaching qualification last season when a loan spell at Bournemouth left him without European distraction.

He is now attempting the UEFA B badge.

"A few of the lads were talking about doing their Level Two [coaching badge] and I thought I'm going to jump on it," said Wilshere on the Arsenal podcast, talking about his Bournemouth ex teammates. "I really enjoyed it, while I'm fit and playing healthy I might not need it.

"But even if I've got another 10 years left in me, I don't want to be at the end of my career and maybe have a year out and be thinking, what do I want to do... and then have to go through Level Two, UEFA B, UEFA A.

"I'm doing my UEFA B at the minute. Luckily I've got great facilities here at Arsenal, great players and the PFA and the FA have been great and really helpful. I'm going to complete that and then see what I want to do."

Wilshere said he is attempting to complete his current badge with Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker who is in line to head up Arsenal's academy next summer upon his retirement.

He continued: "It was Per's idea. I told him we'd done it at Bournemouth and were chatting about it.

"He said, 'if you want to do it with me, I'm doing it.' I was up for it. I think Per's going to be great at that job [as Arsenal Academy Head]. He might need an assistant one day, you never know!

"He's got that character, he's a great captain even though he's not playing. He's the most positive, he wants the team to do well and he's a great example to young players."

Picture: (Getty Images / Stuart MacFarlane / Contributor) More