Arsenal name 42-man Europa League squad

Arsenal have submitted their 42-man squad to UEFA for their upcoming Europa League campaign, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Jack Wilshere both included.

Gunners 2/1 to beat Cologne -2 handicap



The Gunners named Alexis in the squad just days after his move to Manchester City was blocked after Arsenal failed to bring in Thomas Lemar as a replacement.

Arsene Wenger's squad features several youngsters including Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock, both of whom impressed during on the club's pre-season tour.

There is also space for Calum Chambers and Chuba Akpom despite both being linked with moves away from Arsenal this summer.



Wenger's side face their first game in the tournament on Thursday night when they play Cologne at Emirates Stadium.




