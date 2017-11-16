Arsenal negotiate departure of chief scout Steve Rowley as overhaul gathers pace
The overhaul of Arsenal around Arsène Wenger is gathering pace with the club negotiating the departure of the long-serving chief scout, Steve Rowley, the latest of the Frenchman’s allies behind the scenes to vacate his key role.
Rowley, 58, who pre-dates Wenger’s 1996 arrival, will step down as chief scout although there could yet be an agreement where he does some freelance work for the club in some capacity. He was with Wenger through his successful first decade at Arsenal and beyond, elevated to the position of chief scout by the current Arsenal manager having worked his way up the hierarchy.
There has been no official announcement from the club as yet on Rowley, whose service at Arsenal is understood to have stretched longer than 35 years, but internally his departure has been recognised as another major change, in a series being implemented by chief executive Ivan Gazidis. Saturday’s derby at home against Tottenham Hotspur will be another key moment in the season and a bad result will undoubtedly provoke more supporter unrest.
Many of the changes have been led by Trevor Saving, the chief operations officer at the club, who was responsible for the recruitment of head of high performance Darren Burgess and has also brought in David Priestley to work on the mental preparation of the Arsenal players. Priestley formerly worked at the rugby union club Saracens where he was head of psychology and personal development, joining Arsenal three years ago.
Gazidis has tripled the number of support staff around the first team and junior sides at Arsenal and Rowley will be replaced when the terms of his departure are finalised. Gazidis has also introduced a new performance nutritionist, Richard Allison.
Wenger has been loyal to a small circle of staffwith assistant Bora Primorac; fitness coach Tony Colbert and goalkeeper coach Gerry Peyton maintaining their positions at the club. Burgess now works directly with first-team players having arrived in the summer. Although Rowley is leaving, Wenger is expected to retain the services of Gilles Grimandi, the former player who is now one of the club’s scouts and very close to his former manager.
The Borussia Dortmund chief scout, Sven Mislintat, has been suggested as an long-term replacement for Rowley but no final decision has yet been made on who will take the role
The focus behind the scenes has been on the future of Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil, and the club now increasingly accepts that neither of the pair who are out contract next summer will re-sign with Arsenal. Sánchez is the more likely of the two to leave in January and Manchester City retain their interest in signing him.
There has been no offer made by the club to Jack Wilshere, also out of contract in the summer, nor has the former England midfielder been approached for discussions over his future. Among the many new appointments made has been lawyer Huss Fahmy, formerly of cycling’s Team Sky, the executive who will be responsible for player contracts. He is currently being mentored by the club’s official transfer negotiator Dick Law, who is also on his way out.