Arsenal overcome night of chaos at the Emirates to down Cologne in Europa League opener

After a night of chaos around the Emirates, some order was at least restored on the stadium’s pitch - right down to Alexis Sanchez getting his first goal since being forced to stay at Arsenal.

His key second-half strike helped to give the club a 3-1 win on their first match back in Europe’s second-tier competition for over 17 years, with that rally a delayed response to Koln going ahead early on after a delayed kick-off.

Arsenal’s comeback and the Arsene Wenger half-time tactical change that brought it still shouldn’t prevent some questions about the performance, just as the calmer end to the evening won’t prevent an inquisition into how it was that so many visiting fans got so many tickets and created such a situation that the match was put back by an hour.

Either way, given how bad this night could have gone in so many senses, it will be a relief all round and thereby almost feel like one of those respectable European away wins. It certainly felt like an away match for Arsenal for some of the game, such was the sound the estimated 20,000 Koln fans were making.

Cordoba celebrates opening the scoring for the visitors

You could very quickly tell for more reasons than the commotion in the stands that this was one of the biggest nights in Koln’s recent history, that this was why so many fans had travelled. Their players, to give them their due, fully reflected and were emboldened by that feeling too. There was an assertiveness about their football from the start, a willingness to take over the pitch just as their fans had tried to take over the stadium.

It was all fully displayed with the first meaningful action of the game, when Jhon Cordoba scored with a speculative shot on just 10 minutes. Once the opportunity was presented by David Ospina’s surge off his pitch to try and head the ball clear, there was just no hesitation from the Koln striker. He just went for it - just like his team.

It paid off in glorious fashion, thanks to an exceptionally executed long-range strike.

Arsenal were initially meek in response to that kind of snapping, but very soon looked to get back in the game through the bluntest manner possible: balls swung in for the head of Olivier Giroud.

He got three such chances in the first half, but they were either saved or so weakly sent wide.

Cologne's fans let their presence be known on Thursday night

