Arsenal paired with BATE in Europa League group stage, while Everton face Lyon

The Gunners and the Toffees will take in some tricky contests as they endeavour to make their way through Europe's second tier club competition

Arsenal will face BATE Borisov, FC Koln and Red Star Belgrade in the group stage of the 2017-18 Europa League.

Everton, meanwhile, will take on Lyon, Atalanta and Apollon.

Italian giants Milan are among the other notable sides to be taking part in Europe’s second tier club competition and they have been paired with Austria Wien, Rijeka and AEK.

The opening round of fixtures in the group stage will take place on September 14, as all of those involved seek to take a positive first step on the road to the final in Lyon.

They will all be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Manchester United, who landed the trophy in 2016-17 to end the season in style under Jose Mourinho and book a return ticket to the Champions League.

More to follow...

EUROPA LEAGUE GROUP STAGE

Group A Group B Group C Group D
Villarreal Dynamo Kiev Braga AC Milan
Maccabi Tel-Aviv Young Boys Ludogorets Austria Wien
Astana Partizan Hoffenheim Rijeka
Slavia Prague Skenderbeu Istanbul Basaksehir AEK
Group E Group F Group G Group H
Lyon Copenhagen Plzen Arsenal
Everton Lokomotiv Moscow Steaua Bucharest BATE
Atalanta Sheriff Hapoel Be'er Sheva Koln
Apollon Zlin Lugano Red Star Belgrade
Group I Group J Group K Group L
RB Salzburg Athletic Bilbao Lazio Zenit
Marseille Hertha Berlin Nice Real Sociedad
Vitoria Zorya Zulte Waragem Rosenborg
Konyaspor Ostersund Vitesse Vardar
Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more