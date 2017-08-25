Arsenal paired with BATE in Europa League group stage, while Everton face Lyon

The Gunners and the Toffees will take in some tricky contests as they endeavour to make their way through Europe's second tier club competition

Arsenal will face BATE Borisov, FC Koln and Red Star Belgrade in the group stage of the 2017-18 Europa League.

Everton, meanwhile, will take on Lyon, Atalanta and Apollon.

Italian giants Milan are among the other notable sides to be taking part in Europe’s second tier club competition and they have been paired with Austria Wien, Rijeka and AEK.

The opening round of fixtures in the group stage will take place on September 14, as all of those involved seek to take a positive first step on the road to the final in Lyon.

They will all be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Manchester United, who landed the trophy in 2016-17 to end the season in style under Jose Mourinho and book a return ticket to the Champions League.

More to follow...

EUROPA LEAGUE GROUP STAGE

Group A Group B Group C Group D Villarreal Dynamo Kiev Braga AC Milan Maccabi Tel-Aviv Young Boys Ludogorets Austria Wien Astana Partizan Hoffenheim Rijeka Slavia Prague Skenderbeu Istanbul Basaksehir AEK

Group E Group F Group G Group H Lyon Copenhagen Plzen Arsenal Everton Lokomotiv Moscow Steaua Bucharest BATE Atalanta Sheriff Hapoel Be'er Sheva Koln Apollon Zlin Lugano Red Star Belgrade