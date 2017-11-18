Arsenal players declare 'North London is red' as Ozil celebrates Spurs win with a selfie

A convincing derby success over Tottenham left the Gunners in the mood to celebrate, with their rivals the brunt of the joke on social media

Euphoric Arsenal declared that north London belongs to the Gunners after dispatching Tottenham 2-0 in Saturday's derby.

Goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexandre Lacazette did the damage in the first half at the Emirates, with Spurs unable to respond to that early salvo.

And, after the final whistle, the victorious Gunners wasted no time in making themselves heard on social media.

North London is RED #COYG — Calum Chambers (@CalumChambers95) 18 de noviembre de 2017

"North London is red, and always will be," declared the club's official Twitter account, a sentiment shared by several players as Spurs licked their wounds.

Mesut Ozil was one of the stars of the show on Saturday with a fine performance that included an assist for Mustafi's headed goal.

The Germany international joined in the fun with a selfie taken after the game in the Arsenal dressing room.

Celebrating a "massive derby win", Ozil was another to declare "North London is red".

The onus is now on Spurs to prove the gloating Gunners wrong the next time the sides meet in the reverse fixture at Wembley in February.