Arsenal players given Halloween fright in Virtual Reality haunted house

Was Laurent Koscielny forced to watch Arsenal's last few performances at Anfield? - GettyImages/Arsenal

A lunchtime kick-off at Old Trafford, a Champions League tie at Bayern Munich - just two ways to put the frights up your typical Arsenal fan.

The players however, embraced Halloween by venturing into the world of Virtual Reality as they tried to navigate their way around a haunted house.

Laurent Koscielny, Calum Chambers, David Ospina and Ainsley Maitland-Niles were the first-team quartet chosen to take part in this venture into the unknown, with varying results.

Vice-captain Koscielny looked near-enough unflappable, but Maitland-Niles admitted his hands were sweating and was put on the seat of his pants by the jumpy virtual experience.

You can watch how they got on below:

This was not Arsenal's first step into the paranormal. Legend had it that the ghost of pioneering manager Herbert Chapman, who died on the job of pneumonia in 1934, used to walk the 'marble halls' of Highbury's East Stand.

Another fisherman's tale from Arsenal's old stadium was that a dead horse was buried beneath the North Bank.

Arsenal folklore has it that when the foundations for the ground were being laid in 1913, a coalman's horse and cart strayed to close to the edge and fell in, killing the animal.

Some fans recalled hearing the horse neighing during times of need when Arsenal were chasing a goal at their former home.

That part of the tale may be apocryphal, but when Highbury was redeveloped following Arsenal's move to Ashburton Grove, contractors Sir Robert McAlpine found two horseshoes alongside some broken timber.