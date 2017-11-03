Do Arsenal really get worse every November?

Arsenal are known for their 'November slump' every year and, as Opta data highlights, there is good reason for it.

It's the time of year Arsenal fans tend to dread more than any other in the year.

No, it's not a transfer window, the last 16 of the Champions League or a picnic with Sir Chips Keswick. It's November, the time of their annual slump.

The Gunners are widely acknowledged to struggle for results in the 11th month of the year under Arsene Wenger and the notion of a 'November curse' has crept its way into football parlance in England whenever anyone assesses their title hopes.

READ MORE: Mourinho ‘shocked’ Chelsea let Matic go

READ MORE: Arsenal qualify despite dour draw

Of course, there are plenty of football cliches that are too often trumpeted without checking the facts (just how dangerous is a 2-0 scoreline, really?), but this is one that seems to have a pretty solid basis, as Opta's data shows...

GUNNERS DON'T FIRE IN NOVEMBER RAIN

Looking back over Wenger's Arsenal career, November is indeed when they have achieved their lowest average points tally in the Premier League.

The Gunners have won 37, drawn 18 and lost 26 of the 81 matches played in this month since 1996, which works out at 1.6 points per game. By contrast, their highest average rate comes in September and October, when it is as high as 2.15.

The next worst month under Wenger is August, which is down at 1.8. It's also the month in which they have won the fewest number of matches (36 out of 68).

A LEAN MONTH FOR STRIKERS AS DEFENCE DISAPPEARS

What goes wrong every year? Well, looking at the goal difference gives some clues.

Arsenal have scored 132 goals in their 81 November league games under Wenger, the same as they have managed in February and May. While that doesn't sound terrible, August (128) is the only month in which they have scored fewer.

There's a problem at the other end, too. Arsenal have conceded 98 goals in those 81 November games, making it their worst month for defending. They have conceded 114 goals in December, but from 114 games.