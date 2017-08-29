Arsenal reject Man City's £50m Alexis bid

Arsenal have rejected a bid of £50 million from Manchester City for Alexis Sanchez, Goal understands.

However, sources close to the City hierarchy have told Goal that they remain confident of signing Alexis before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Goal reported earlier on Tuesday that City and Arsenal have opened talks over the Chilean, signalling a shift in stance from the Gunners, who had long insisted their forward is not for sale.

It is also understood that it is Arsenal who broached the idea of including Raheem Sterling in the deal, though City have no desire to sell the England international and are determined to complete a cash-only transfer.

It has also been reported that the Londoners are interested in Sergio Aguero, but sources close to the player stress he has no interest in the move.

Alexis agreed personal terms with City several weeks ago and informed the Gunners that he wanted to leave the club at the start of July.

City have been confident of signing him since April, and though they had been surprised by Arsene Wenger's stubbornness in recent weeks they now believe the end of the saga is in sight.

Alexis is with Chile ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Bolivia but City are prepared to fly out reprentatives in a bid to conclude a transfer before the transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on Thursday.