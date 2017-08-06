Arsenal snatch the Community Shield on penalties on a disappointing day for underwhelming Chelsea

Arsenal start the new season exactly like they finished the last one, by beating 10-man Chelsea at Wembley to claim a trophy, as this penalty shoot-out defeat after a 1-1 draw re-emphasised that Antonio Conte’s side are still some way off their own best form from last season.

Thibaut Courtois’s decisive penalty was some way off being accurate, as he farcically skied Chelsea’s second spot-kick of the new ‘ABBA’ format to hand the initiative to Arsenal as well as the shield itself, for the third time in four years.

Alvaro Morata also got his Chelsea career off to a disappointing start by missing the very next penalty on his official debut, and that was in stark contrast to goalscorer Sead Kolasinac, whose brilliant late equaliser after Pedro's red card secured a shoot-out and eventually led to Olivier Giroud scoring the winner.

Alexis Sanchez was there in a suit congratulating all of his teammates and his manager, and that was the deeper significance of this otherwise insignificant game: who wasn’t there.

The want-away Chilean did not play, while Conte still so badly needly needs more signings, especially with Eden Hazard injured. These issues hung over this match, as the contest periodically reminded everyone of them. Arsenal lacked cutting edge without Sanchez and Ozil, while Chelsea just looked short of sharpness.

View photos Moses gave his side the lead with a close-range finish (Getty) More

Beyond their highest-profile personnel, the next biggest question for Arsenal this season concerns how they’ll actually be arranged, and whether Wenger’s belated decision to follow Conte into playing three at the back can be as transformative as it proved for Chelsea.

It did transform their run-in, and was probably the primary reason they actually beat the champions in the FA Cup final, but it remains to be seen whether that was merely the temporary benefit that any change will bring merely by being something different or if Wenger has found something deeper.

View photos Pedro saw red for a dangerous tackle on Elneny (Getty) More

This game didn’t tell us too much more about it, because Arsenal could only temporarily play it with the trio Wenger started with, since Per Mertesacker had to go off injured for Kolasinac. It did, however, tell us a lot about the impressive new defensive signing.

Before then, Arsenal did continue the run-in’s trend of being more comfortable playing on the counter, and they initially look more composed than a conspicuously loose Chelsea as Lacazette probably should have given them the lead when he hit the post on 22 minutes.

Read More