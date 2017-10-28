Arsenal show fighting spirit to complete turnaround against visitors Swansea

A former Cardiff City player broke Swansea hearts as Arsenal came from behind to extend their run of home wins to 10. Aaron Ramsey completed Arsenal's comeback after Sead Kolasinac had cancelled out Sam Clucas' first goal for Swansea since moving from Hull City in summer

So Arsenal extended their run of successive home victories in the Premier League to double figures, but it was a struggle. Manager Arsene Wenger said in his programme notes that Arsenal “had no room for missing points in games any more” because of defeats on the road, and so maintaining their perfect home record was paramount. But too many of his players did not seem to have read the programme in the first half.

Teenager Eddie Nketiah's two goals against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup earned him a place on the cover of the match programme but not in the Arsenal squad, and the energy of a player such as the 18-year-old was conspicuous by its absence in the first half.

Sead Kolasinac drew the side level to kickstart Arsenal's comeback (Getty) More