Arsenal show their mettle to claim north London bragging rights

Arsene Wenger may have come under fire for Arsenal’s relatively sluggish start to the campaign, but the Gunners showed they remain a force to be reckoned with as they beat Tottenham 2-0 in Saturday’s north London derby.

Shkodran Mustafi's header 10 minutes from the break was rapidly followed by Alexis Sanchez's strike to give them the platform to claim a victory that keeps them in touch with the top four.

Going into the game, only two sides in the top 13 had conceded more times this season than the Gunners, yet on Saturday they showed resolve to their play against opponents only outscored by Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Indeed, the statistics show that Mauricio Pochettino’s side were superior in this game by some distance in terms of their control of the ball. Spurs spent 58 per cent of the time in possession and used a balanced attacking approach to try to find a breakthrough.

There was a slight bias in their play to going through the centre, with Christian Eriksen having been so devastating during the international break, but while they manufactured an impressive 12 shots, eight of which came from inside the box, only a disappointing four were on target.

