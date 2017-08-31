Arsenal and Spurs priced out of Jadon Sancho transfer by Manchester City as Borussia Dortmund near move

Borussia Dortmund are closing in on the signing Jadon Sancho after Manchester City effectively priced him out of a Premier League move.

The 17-year-old walked out on his scholarship deal at City last month, turning down a £30,000-per-week professional contract, leading to weeks of discord and wrangling between City and Sancho. That will finally end now City and Sancho have both agreed deals with Dortmund for his imminent transfer.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United were all interested in Sancho, who feared he would never play for City and wanted to go somewhere with a clearer route to the first team.

But City were so keen for him not to join a Premier League rival that they made the negotiation of compensation for Sancho’s transfer “almost impossible”, according to one source. Tottenham gave up and pulled out of the race for Sancho last week.

City’s preference all summer was that if Sancho does not sign, he should go abroad, rather than to a Premier League rival, even though such a move would see City receive less in compensation for the 17-year-old.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig were the two favourites, with Sancho being impressed by their style of play and their track record of bringing young players into the first team. But Sancho has agreed terms with Dortmund and only the finer points of the transfer are left to be agreed. It could be announced as early as today. Dortmund and City have negotiated a transfer fee in excess of the €210,000 City would be due through Fifa rules. Real Madrid made an enquiry too last week but they have failed to persuade Sancho to go there.

Sancho walked out of Manchester City in July after he was dropped from the squad for the first team’s summer tour of the United States. Since then he has been back in London, looking for a new club but needing City to release his registration. Now he has agreed a deal with Dortmund, and they have a deal with City, his legal limbo is over.