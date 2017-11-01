Arsenal squad pull on Christmas jumpers for Save the Children

Arsenal are doing their bit for Save the Children this Christmas - Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Arsenal's squad have donned Christmas jumpers in aid of Save the Children, with 20% of every jumper sold over the festive period will be donated to the charity.

Save the Children and Arsenal have been partners since 2011, and manager Arsene Wenger and his players wearing their jumpers in a squad photo is fast becoming a tradition.

Summer signings Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac are new faces in this year's edition, as Arsenal paraded the FA Cup and Community Shield alongside club mascot Gunnersauras.

The partnership between the Arsenal Foundation and Save the Children has raised more that £2 million over the past six years.

Santi Cazorla is the one absentee from the picture, as he continues his rehabilitation from a long-term Achilles injury and the complications that have resulted from the issue.