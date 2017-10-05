Arsenal still an option for Ozil as Alexis set for exit
Arsenal have yet to offer Mesut Ozil a contract extension after talks over a renewal were put on hold back in February due to the uncertainty over manager Arsene Wenger’s future at the club.
Ozil - who recently bought a new house in London - is able to sign a pre-contract with a foreign club in January, with his deal at Emirates Stadium expiring in June next year.
Arsenal remain one of several options that Ozil could choose from this summer and it's understood that he is happy living in the capital city where he has made many close friends - but reports claming that he's rejected a contract offer in the region of £275,000-a-week are completely false as the Gunners have not put a formal contract proposal on the table yet.
However, both Barcelona and Manchester United have also expressed an interest in signing the Germany international, with both clubs among the three sides Ozil would be willing to represent apart from Arsenal, his former team Real Madrid completing that trio of superclubs.
United have Jose Mourinho at the helm and he knows Ozil well from their time together at Madrid, although a major sticking point in any deal would be the player’s reluctance to move to Manchester.
Barcelona are on the lookout for a new playmaker following the departure of Neymar in the summer and after being rebuffed by Liverpool for Philippe Coutinho, the considerably more affordable option of Ozil presents itself as an attractive proposition.
Real Madrid are unlikely to come back in for their former star but Ozil still has many friends in the Spanish capital and enjoyed the most successful years of his career playing under Mourinho at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Inter, meanwhile, are not on Ozil’s list of potential destinations if he were to leave Arsenal, regardless of the Serie A side’s public shows of affection in recent weeks.
Ozil has come under criticism from ex-players and pundits recently including former Arsenal defender Martin Keown, who said that Ozil ‘didn’t fancy’ the Europa League trip to BATE Borisov and that he’s ‘psychologically already left the football club’.
Keown "Sanchez loves playing football, just give him a ball and he’ll play that’s all he wants to do, but Ozil, I think he’s downed tools" https://t.co/MQjhDIvmoa— Orbinho (@Orbinho) October 5, 2017
However, Ozil's absence from the team is due to a knee inflammation problem which is why Germany national team coach Joachim Low decided to let him recuperate at Arsenal’s London Colney training ground instead of including him in the squad for their World Cup qualifying matches.
Contract negotiations resumed with Arsenal and Ozil resumed at the start of the season and it's understood that chief transfer negotiator Dick Law, who helped bring the German from Madrid to north London in 2013, is still running several errands for the club despite leaving his post for America at the end of September.
Meanwhile, talks with Alexis Sanchez have come to a complete halt as the Chile international has made it clear he has no intention of signing a new deal.
Sanchez came close to leaving the Gunners for Manchester City on transfer deadline day but the deal was dependent on Arsenal securing a world class replacement in the form of Monaco livewire Thomas Lemar.
Lemar's move fell through after the player opted to stay at Monaco and Alexis was denied his dream move of linking up with former manager Pep Guardiola.
Alexis is able to sign a pre-contract with a foreign club in January and Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in the 28-year-old. Manchester City are still the favourites to secure the Chilean's signature.