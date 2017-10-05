Arsenal still an option for Ozil as Alexis set for exit

Arsenal have yet to offer Mesut Ozil a contract extension after talks over a renewal were put on hold back in February due to the uncertainty over manager Arsene Wenger’s future at the club.

Ozil - who recently bought a new house in London - is able to sign a pre-contract with a foreign club in January, with his deal at Emirates Stadium expiring in June next year.

Arsenal remain one of several options that Ozil could choose from this summer and it's understood that he is happy living in the capital city where he has made many close friends - but reports claming that he's rejected a contract offer in the region of £275,000-a-week are completely false as the Gunners have not put a formal contract proposal on the table yet.

However, both Barcelona and Manchester United have also expressed an interest in signing the Germany international, with both clubs among the three sides Ozil would be willing to represent apart from Arsenal, his former team Real Madrid completing that trio of superclubs.

