Arsenal target Draxler a fan of Ozil but happy at PSG

Julian Draxler admits to being a fan of Mesut Ozil, but has cooled links to Arsenal by stating his commitment to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Germany international has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League for a number of years, with his emergence at Schalke sparking initial interest.

Arsenal tend to be mentioned as a possible landing spot when players of his ilk hit the market, with Arsene Wenger placing plenty of emphasis on technically-gifted playmakers.

The Gunners are said to be back in the hunt for Draxler after seeing him face added competition for places at PSG, but the 23-year-old insists he is giving no thought to another move at present.

He told DW Kick Off: “I will do everything I can to be in the first XI.

“I’m really enjoying Paris, the city is really nice - I have a lot of fun playing with great players and in a great squad.

“I’m very happy.”

Draxler only joined the Ligue 1 giants in January, having stagnated somewhat at Wolfsburg.

He started positively in French football, but saw PSG move to bolster their ranks over the summer with the additions of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in big-money deals.

With the likes of Angel Di Maria, Lucas Moura and Javier Pastore already on the club’s books, Draxler has been restricted to just two starts so far this season.

It is that lack of action which has kept the transfer talk ticking over.

While seeking to bring an end to the rumours, Draxler is prepared to admit that he is a big fan of a fellow World Cup winner already on the books at Arsenal.

He added: “My good friend Mesut Ozil.

“We are born in the same city and I’ve always admired him, when I was young and he was becoming a professional.

“He’s a great player and I really enjoy every training session, every game with him.

“I’m sure we will have a lot of fun at the World Cup together.”

For now, Draxler’s desire to play alongside Ozil stretches only to international competition.

He is, however, likely to see exit talk rumble on in Paris, while Ozil also continues to generate plenty of speculation as his current deal continues to run down at Emirates Stadium.