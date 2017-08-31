Arsenal target Julian Draxler won't be sold by Paris Saint-Germain, insists Joachim Low

Julian Draxler won’t be leaving Paris Saint-Germain for a transfer deadline day move to Arsenal or anywhere else, Germany manager Joachim Low has claimed.

The Germany international has been on the Gunners’ radar for a number of years after rising through the ranks at Schalke.

But Arsenal have so far been unable to land him, with moves to Wolfsburg and Paris St-Germain transpiring instead in 2015 and 2017 respectively.

Nonetheless, the Gunners have once again been linked to the German with his future at the Parc des Princes in question as PSG close in on a loan deal for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe.

Such a development has seemingly opened the door for Arsenal to make a late push for the youngster, but Germany’s Low has made it clear that PSG won’t be selling Draxler.

“I know for a fact that Paris don’t want to sell him,” Low said.

“They are convinced of his outstanding qualities.

“He made such a big step forward there. I am convinced that he will come out on top at Paris. By now, he’s already playing a big role for us.”

With Alexis Sanchez’s future at the Emirates unclear, reports suggested Draxler was being eyed as a replacement should the Chilean leave.

But if Low’s remarks are anything to go by, Arsenal face quite the struggle in landing the forward.